Terror funding case: Court dismisses bail plea of Aslam Wani

[India], November 17 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani, a close aide of Kashmiri separatist Shabir Shah, in connection with the terror-funding case.

Earlier on September 26, Wani withdrew his bail application after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court that he confessed to his complicity in the crime.

On September 23, the ED told the court that Shah admitted to receiving funds from Pakistan's terror outfits to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir and others parts of the country.

The chargesheet filed by the ED stated that the separatist had admitted of talking to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed on phone on the issue of Kashmir and had last spoke to him in January this year. Wani was arrested, on August 6, in connection with this decade-old money laundering case involving Shah. (ANI)