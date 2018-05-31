Terror funding case: Delhi HC dismisses plea by Hizbul chief's son

[India] May 31 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea filed by Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) chief Syed Salahuddin son Syed Shahid Yusuf in a Hawala terror funding case.

On April 21, National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against Yusuf in terror funding case.

The NIA filed the chargesheet on April 20 against Shahid Yusuf, under section 120-B of the IPC and 13, 17, 18, 20, 21, 38 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for willfully raising, receiving, collecting 'terror funds' and holding proceeds of terrorism' for furtherance of terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Yusuf, a resident of Soi Bugh village in Budgam district, is a former employee of Jammu and Kashmir Agriculture Department. He was suspended after he was arrested by the NIA. He was the seventh accused against whom a chargesheet had been filed in the case. The other accused include Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, Mohammad Sidiq Ganai, Ghulam Jeelani Liloo, Farooq Ahmad Dagga, Mohammad Maqbool Pandit and Aijaz Ahmad Bhat. Out of these seven accused people, five, including Yusuf, are in custody and two namely Mohd Maqbool Pandit and Aijaz Ahmad Bhat are absconding. Of the four accused facing trial in the case, three accused people namely Mohammad Sidiq Ganai, Ghulam Jeelani Liloo, and Farooq Ahmad Dagga have already pleaded guilty. (ANI)