Terror funding case: ED attaches property worth Rs 73.12 lakhs of Mohd Salman

[India], May 2 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over Rs 73 lakh of Mohd Salman and his family members in terror financing by 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and others.

Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jamaat-Ud-Dawa (JuD) and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable and movable assets consisting of residential flat, shop in Delhi, cash and balances in bank accounts worth Rs 73.12 lakhs belonging to Mohd Salman and his family members under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in the ongoing investigations in a case related to Hafeez Muhammad Saeed, Mohd. Kamran and others.

ED initiated investigation under PMLA based on the FIR and chargesheet filed by National Investigating Agency (NIA) against Mohd Salman, Mohd Salim and Mohd Kamran, a Pakistan national based in Dubai and others, under Section 120B and 121 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 17, 18, 21, 38 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. According to the NIA investigation, FIF is a Pakistan based terror organisation established by JuD, which was founded by Hafiz Saeed, the head of terrorist organizations Lashkar-e-Taiba and JuD. "The FIF is a front end organization of JuD and LeT that was formed to evade security and sanctions. The Government of India has designated FIF as a terrorist organisation as per schedule -I of UA (P) on 12 August 2016. As such, LeT seeks to raise funds and build a network through FIF for further terror activities. The humanitarian front, religious and charity work being projected by FIF are only to create disguise in the minds of people and states. Whereas their main aim is to provide and collect funds, to create network/sleeper cell and to motivate youths to join terrorism. The FIF transferred huge funds illegally through Hawala channels from Dubai based one Mohd Kamran to Mohd Salman for the activities mentioned above for the area of Delhi and Haryana. Mohd. Salman along with other accused are under judicial custody at Central Jail, Tihar in Delhi. Ongoing investigations under PMLA conducted by ED revealed that Mohd Salman had received huge funds from Mohd Kamran from Dubai through different Hawala operatives including one Mohd. Salim (Mama). The funds received by Salman claimed to have been used for the construction of a mosque at Uttawar in Palwal district of Haryana. The investigation also revealed that Salman used to send the receipt of funds received and photographs of construction work to Kamran of Dubai through e-mail. Investigation so far has resulted in initial quantification of proceeds of Crime to the tune of more than Rs 4.70 crore. Immovable assets located at New Delhi of accused Mohd. Salman and his family members, movable assets totaling to worth Rs. 73.12 lakh have been provisionally attached. Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)