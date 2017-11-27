Terror funding case: ED to file reply on Aslam Wani today

[India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to file its reply before the Patiala House Court in connection with the bail plea of alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani, on Monday.

Wani is a close aide of Kashmiri separatist Shabir Shah, who has been arrested in connection with terror funding cases.

Earlier, Mohammad Aslam Wani moved the Patiala House Court after the Supreme Court set aside all orders by which bail to an accused was denied due to stringent bail condition in money laundering cases and directed that such cases be remanded back to the respective courts to be heard on merits.

Wani was arrested, on August 6, in connection with this decade-old money laundering case involving Shah. The ED had, on September 23, told the court that Shah admitted to receiving funds from Pakistan's terror outfits to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir and others parts of the country. The charge sheet filed by the ED stated that the separatist had admitted of talking to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed on phone on the issue of Kashmir and had last spoke to him in January this year. (ANI)