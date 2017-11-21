Terror funding case: NIA custody of nine accused extended

[India], Nov.21 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of nine people, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in connection with Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case, till November 30.

Earlier, the accused were sent to the NIA custody till November 21.

On November 7, the nine accused were arrested from the national capital and demonetised currency worth Rs 36.35 crore was also seized from their possession.

They were carrying the currency in four luxury vehicles, which was also seized by the NIA team. (ANI)