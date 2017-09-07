Terror funding case: NIA searches 11 more locations

[India], September 7 (ANI): The National Investigative Team (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at 11 more locations i.e. nine in Kashmir valley and one each in Jammu and Gurugram, in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case and Line of Control (LoC) Trade case.

The locations related to Hurriyat leaders namely Ghulam Nabi Sumji and Syed Aga Hassan Budgami and close aides of Shabbir Shah viz. Zameer Sheikh and Razzaq Choudhary were searched.

The offices of the Chartered Accountants of Hawala operator Zahoor Watali and residences of suspect LoC traders were also searched.

They are suspected of fuelling secessionist and subversive activities in Jammu and Kashmir. During the searches, FDs worth over Rs 1 crore, and lots of incriminating material, suspect's financial records, property-related documents and electronic devices have been seized. Searches are still on and the suspects are being questioned about the incriminating recoveries made from them. Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju has said that whatever NIA is doing is for national interest. "NIA is doing its duty. It's in national interest. Here nobody should have any kind of objection. They are carrying out their mandate, which has been given to them. NIA is a carrying out the professional task assigned to them. Nobody should mix this with any political angle. It's all professional," Rijiju told ANI. Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief and top separatist Yasin Malik was arrested in Srinagar by the National Investigative Agency (NIA). Malik, who had warned to launch a protest against the NIA in Delhi, was nabbed from his Abi Guzar office in Srinagar. He has been taken to the central jail in the valley. On Wednesday, separatists Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik had said that they will protest outside the NIA headquarters on September 9 against, what they termed as, 'vilification of Kashmiri' people by the investigation agency. However, Malik had alleged that the Centre was foisting one issue or the other every month on the people of Kashmir. (ANI)