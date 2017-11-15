Terror funding case: Patiala Court to hear Aslam Wani's bail plea today

[India], Nov 15 (ANI): The Patiala Court on Wednesday will hear the bail plea of alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani, close aide of separatist Shabir Shah, in connection with terror-funding case.

Aslam Wani was arrested in connection with a decade-old money laundering case involving Kashmiri separatist Shabir Shah.

He is a close aide of Kashmir's separatist leader Shabir Shah.

Earlier on September 26, Aslam Wani withdrew his bail application in regard to the case.

On September 23, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court that Shabir Shah has admitted to receiving funds from Pakistan's terror outfits to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir and others parts of India.

His close aide, Mohammad Aslam Wani, also admitted to his complicity in the crime, the ED said. The charge sheet filed by ED further stated that Shah has admitted that he talks to Hafiz Saeed on phone on the issue of Kashmir, and last spoke to him in January 2017. Shah also confessed to have received funds from terror outfits from Pakistan to promote terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and others parts of India, the charge sheet said. (ANI)