Terror funding in Assam: 15 accused convicted in two NIA cases

[India], May 22 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Guwahati on Monday convicted 15 people, including former militants, elected representatives and government officials in two cases in connection with terror-funding in Assam.

These cases were the first two cases entrusted to the NIA, after its formation in year 2009.

Those convicted include Dima Halam Daogah (DHD) (J) Commander-in-Chief Niranjan Hojai, Chairman Jewel Garlosa, the then Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Mohet Hojai Member of the Council, Golon Daulaguphu, government employee namely; R.H. Khan, Karuna Saikia (then Chief Engineer) and Jibangsu Paul, contractors Phojendra Hojai, Jayanta Ghosh, hawala operator, Malsawmkimi, and arms smuggler, Vanlalchana.

One accused, Samir Ahmed, had earlier pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years of imprisonment. The two cases were registered in the year 2009 on the allegation of huge amounts of money being siphoned off from the development funds allotted to the NC Hills Council, in connivance with the contractors and other government servants and being sent to the DHD (J), a terrorist outfit for procurement of arms and ammunition. During investigation, a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Mizoram, which included eight M-16 rifles made in Singapore, one 9 mm pistol (Baretta), 12 walkie talkie sets and one telescope (Bushnell). Another huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the Assam Police including 29 AK 47/AK 56 rifles, five M-16 rifles, three SLRs and other weapons. An amount of Rs. 1,32,11,000 in cash was also recovered in both the cases. The investigation of these cases was spread over more than five states from where significant pieces of evidences were collected by the NIA team. The probe covered defalcation of funds of the NCHAC, shifting of funds through hawala transactions to Guwahati, Kolkata and Bangkok, procurement of arms through arms smugglers in Mizoram and supply of arms to the DHD (J). Police teams from Assam, Mizoram, Karnataka and West Bengal had extended assistance to the NIA teams during investigation of the case. Arguments over the quantum of punishment concluded on May 22. The exact nature and quantum of sentence will be pronounced by the Court on May 23. (ANI)