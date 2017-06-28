Terror funding: J-K police detains three Hurriyat (G) leaders

[India], June 28 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday detained three Hurriyat (G) leaders on the direction of the National Investigative Agency (NIA).

These leaders are to be interrogated by the NIA in the national capital over their alleged involvement in receiving funds from Pakistan to sponsor unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

The three leaders detained have been identified as Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Shah and Mehraj-ud-Din Kalwal.

Earlier in the month, the NIA initiated raids at 23 places in Kashmir, Delhi and Haryana in connection with funding received from Pakistan for terror and violence in the Valley.

The agency conducted search at the residences and offices of the separatist leaders. (ANI)