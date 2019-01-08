Terror incidents killed 183 civilians in J&K in 4 years; 300 terrorists active: Centre informs Lok Sabha

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): As many as 183 civilians were killed in terrorist-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in the last four years, while 300 terrorists are active in the state, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the House, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir said that 838 terrorists were neutralised by security forces in the state from 2014 to 2018. "1,213 terrorist incidents have taken place in the state during the same period," he added.

"According to reports around 300 terrorists are active in Jammu and Kashmir and they are helped by some locals," the House was further informed. Apart from Jammu and Kashmir, six incidents involving terrorists were reported from other parts of the country during the same period in which 11 civilians lost their lives and seven terrorists were neutralised, Union Minister Ahir stated in the Lower House of Parliament. Union Minister Ahir said that to tackle the situation, the government has adopted 'zero tolerance policy' towards terrorism and 'effective response is being given by security forces to counter terrorist activities.' Replying to another question, the Union Minister informed the House that the government was aware of the misuse of social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook by terrorists. "Since police and public order are state subjects," the minister said, "prevention, detection, and investigation of such crimes are being done through their law enforcement machinery." (ANI)