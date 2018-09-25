Terror, talks cannot go together: Raman Singh

[India], Sep 25 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said that Pakistan must stop promoting terrorism if they want any peace talks to take place with India.

"Pakistan infiltrates terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, it supports them. If they want any talks to take place with India then they must stop promoting terrorism. Terror and talks cannot go together," Singh said while addressing a press conference here.

This comes after India recently called off the Foreign Minister-level talks with Pakistan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, in the wake of increasing acts of violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reacting on the newly launched Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY)- Ayushman Bharat, the Chief Minister said that 600 government hospitals and 400 private hospitals have been registered under the scheme so far, adding that developmental work is underway in government hospitals. Under the vision of Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) was implemented so that each and every citizen receives his due share of healthcare. This is considered to be the "world's largest government-funded healthcare program" targeting more than 50 crore beneficiaries. PMJAY will provide a cover of up to Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. Over 10.74 crore vulnerable entitled families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) will be eligible for these benefits. (ANI)