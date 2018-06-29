Terrorist gunned down in encounter in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was killed on Friday in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An army official said security forces launched a search operation in the forest area of Trehgam in Kupwara following information about presence of terrorists there.

He said one terrorist was killed in the exchange of firing between the two sides.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist was not known yet.

In another incident, terrorists hurled a grenade towards an army patrol party in Shopian district. There are no reports of any loss of life. A grenade was lobbed towards the army patrol party in Ahgam area of Shopian in south Kashmir, a police official said. The area has been cordoned off, the official said.