Terrorist held in J&K's Kupwara district

[India] Apr 6 (ANI): Security forces on Friday arrested a terrorist in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The terrorist, Zabiullah, a resident of Pakistan's Multan district, was arrested after a cordon and search operation at Turshan area of Juktiyal.

Prior to terrorist's arrest, a joint team of Indian Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police had asked the local residents to step out of their homes in order to flush the terrorist.

The terrorist, who was held in bad health, had escaped in an injured condition after a two-day long gunfight with the security forces last month in Check Post Fateh Khan of Kupwara. The gunfight that ensued claimed 10 lives including five terrorists, three soldiers and two policemen.

Earlier on April 4, terrorists hurled a grenade at A Central Reserve Police Force post in Keegan village of Shopian district and on April 1, at least 12 terrorists and three soldiers were among 20 people killed in three separate gunfights in the Valley.(ANI)