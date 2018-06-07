Terrorist hideout busted in JK

[India], June 7(ANI): Security forces busted a militant hideout at Paribal Tekri in Jammu and Kashmir.

27 Rahstriya Rifles Battalion busted the hideout and also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

Acting on a tip off, multiple teams of the 27 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion carried out a Search and Destroy Operation in the Bonzuri forest area and busted the hideout.

one AK-47, eight magazines of AK- 47, 242 rounds of AK-47, two Chinese pistols with three magazines and 22 rounds, five Chinese grenades, 15 UBGL rounds, have been recovered. (ANI)