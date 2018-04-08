Terrorist hideout in J&K's Rajouri busted

[India], Apr 8 (ANI): The security forces on Sunday busted an old terrorist hideout and recovered arms and ammunition during a search operation in Gadyog area of Khawas in Rajouri district.

Rajouri police and Army jointly launched an operation in some villages, including Gadyog, falling under the Khawas police post of Budhal police station.

During the operation, a terrorist hideout was busted from Gadyog village and 2 AK-47 rifles, 2 AK-47 magazines and bullets were recovered.

Search in the area is still underway. (ANI)