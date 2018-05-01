Terrorist involved in civilian killings, attacks on security forces killed

[India], May 1 (ANI): Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir range SP Pani on Monday said that the terrorist who was involved in civilian killings and attacks on security forces has been neutralised.

"It was on a specific input that forces launched a cordon. Two terrorists have been killed. Most important is that Sameer Ahmed Butt was killed, he was active since 2016 and was involved in civilian killings and attacks on security forces," Pani said.

Earlier, two terrorists were gunned down during an encounter with the security forces at Jammu and Kashmir's Drabgam in Pulwama district.

The two terrorists were identified as Sameer Tiger and Aaqib Khan. The encounter broke out at 10:00 a.m. yesterday after a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by troops of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 182 Battalion and 183 Battalion, along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operations Group (SOG) Pulwama. (ANI)