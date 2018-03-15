Terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter hailed from Telangana

[India], Mar. 15 (ANI): The Telangana Police has confirmed that one of the terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag encounter was a native of Hyderabad, who was "radicalized into the Islamic State ideology through social media".

The press note by the Telangana police said the terrorist, who has been identified as Mohommad Toufeeq died in an encounter and was radicalized into the Islamic State ideology through social media and went to Kashmir to participate in terrorist activities of ISIS.

"It is learned that Mohommad Toufeeq died in an encounter with security forces on the night of March 11 and 12 in Hakoora of Anantnag district along with two other Kashmiri militants. He was radicalized into the Islamic State ideology through social media and went to Kashmir to participate in terrorist activities of ISIS," the statement reads. The statement further said, "He was not wanted in any of the criminal cases in Telangana state. Further details are being verified and will be updated to the media accordingly." Three terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with the security forces in Anantnag. The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag's Hakura on the intervening night of March 11-12. (ANI)