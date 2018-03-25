Terrorist neutralised in Budgam encounter

[India], Mar 25 (ANI): Security personnel on Sunday neutralised a terrorist in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Arizal village of the district.

Earlier on Friday, two terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were gunned down in the encounter that broke out between security personnel and terrorists in Shistargam Dooru area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter began late on Friday night, which continued for quite some time. The operation ended without any collateral damage.

Further details are awaited...(ANI)