Terrorist shot dead in Pulwama

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): One terrorist was shot dead in a fierce encounter with security forces in Pulwama district on Tuesday, officials said.

The shootout broke out at the Chowdhry Bagh area of Litter tehsil after terrorists ambushed an army patrol.

The security officials recovered heavy incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, from the spot.

The area was cordoned off for search and combing operation.

Earlier on Friday, a civilian was shot at by a terrorist in Pulwama district. The injured was later shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.(ANI)