Terrorist Zakir Musa 'trapped' in encounter with security forces in Kashmir's Pulwama

[India], May 23 (ANI): A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces at Dadsara village in Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday. Exchange of fire is going on between two sides.

The operation was launched following inputs about the presence of the militant commander of Ansar Gazwatul Hind -- Zakir Musa.

After the state police forces killed three terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen on May 18, there has been tension in the area.

Terrorists on Tuesday evening hurled grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post situated at State Bank of India (SBI) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident. No loss of life or injury to the security forces was reported in the incident which is taking place currently in the region. Further details are awaited. (ANI)