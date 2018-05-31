Terrorists attack Army patrolling party in J-K's Kupwara

[India], May 31 (ANI): Terrorists on the wee hours of Thursday attacked an Army's patrolling party in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The incident took place around Qaziabad forests situated in Kralgund area of the district.

The firing was retaliated and triggered off following a brief gunfight between the security forces and terrorists.

A search operation has been launched to trace out the terrorists.

No loss of life or injury has been reported so far.

More details are awaited.

Yesterday, a suspected terrorist lobbed a grenade at the residence of National Conference leader Mohammad Ashraf Bhat in Pulwama's Tral town. On the same day, terrorists hurled a grenade towards a joint checkpoint of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir police in Pulwama district. (ANI)