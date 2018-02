-K) [India], Feb.15 (ANI): Terrorists on Thursday opened fire at CRPF camp in Panz Gam village of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The security forces also retaliated to the firing that took place at around 8 in the evening.

The area has been cordoned and the security forces are conducting search operations.

This comes days after the militants stormed the army camp in Sunjwan area of the state killing five army personnel and one civilian. (ANI)