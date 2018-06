[India], June 14 (ANI): Two bike-borne terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Thursday and snatched his rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The terrorists attacked the CRPF personnel of B Coy 46 Battalion with a stone near Sadora Railway Station.

The terrorists later managed to flee the spot.

The incident comes hours after a group of men pelted stones at a CRPF convoy in state's Banihal area. (ANI)