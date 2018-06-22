Terrorists attack CRPF, police in J-K's Pulwama

[India], June 22: Terrorists hurled grenades and fired upon a police and Central Reserve Police Force joint party near Tral bus stand here in Pulwama district.

This comes a few hours after four terrorists were killed in an encounter in Anantnag district.

As per an official release, the terrorists were gunned down in Anantnag's Srigufwara area during a search operation conducted jointly by the Army, CRPF, and Police personnel.

Apart from the terrorists, one police personnel and one civilian were killed during the encounter.

The slain terrorists, identified as Dawood Ahmad Sofi, Majid Manzoor Dar, Aadil Rehman Bhat, and Mohammad Ashraf Itoo, was reportedly active on social media and mostly attacked the policemen on duty at different places. Furthermore, one of the terrorists, Dawood Ahmad Sofi, was allegedly involved in an earlier attack which killed Assistant Sub-inspector Ghulam Mohammad and Head Constable Naseer Ahmad, as well as in a number of stone pelting cases. (ANI)