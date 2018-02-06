Terrorists attack hospital in J&K's Srinagar, flee with Pakistani prisoner

Srinagar: In an audacious attack in the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar, Mohammad Naveed alias Usman, a Pakistani terrorist fired upon the policemen escorting him to a hospital for a routine check-up and escaped.

The prisoner had snatched a weapon from the cops escorting him, fired at them, and escaped in the ensuing melee. There were five other prisoners accompanying him, who have all been remanded to custody.

The terrorist fired shots when the policemen were escorting a Pakistani prisoner Naveed.

Naveed is believed to be the same man who was caught during a terror attack on a BSF convoy in Udhampur district in August 2016 and has been been charged with waging war against India and conspiring and collecting arms for the purpose. Naveed and his accomplice Mohammad Noman allegedly attacked the convoy on August 5, 2015, at Narsoo nullah along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Udhampur. Two BSF personnel died and 13 others were injured. The case was transferred to the NIA.

Photo of prisoner Naveed who escaped after firing at police protection party at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar #JammuAndKashmir The militants and the prisoner managed to flee the spot.

The personnel, who are critically injured, have been admittted to the hospital.

"Six detainees were being brought from the Central Jail (to the hospital). Out of them, one snatched weapons from the police and fired at the protection party. One policeman is critically injured and another is injured. The prisoner's name is Naveed. He is probably an outsider," SSP Srinagar Imtiaz Ismail Parray told reporters. The attack came only two days after a cross-border firing and shelling by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Four soldiers including a captain was killed in the shelling.