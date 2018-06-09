Terrorists attack patrol party in J-K

[India], Jun 9 (ANI): Terrorists fired at an army patrol party in jungles of Panhar area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening.

The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers and a search operation by the security forces is underway.

More details are awaited.

This comes a day after terrorists attacked an army patrol party in Haril area of Kupwara district.

On June 7, two soldiers were injured after terrorists attacked a patrol party near Line of Control fence in Kashmir's Keran sector. (ANI)