Terrorists attack police picket in Pulwama

[India], May 21 (ANI): Terrorists on Monday attacked a police picket in Shadi Pora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The security forces retaliated strongly.

No casualties were reported.

Further details are awaited.

On a related note, the Centre recently ordered to suspend the security operations against terrorist in the state during the holy month of Ramzan.

The Home Ministry said the decision has been taken to help the "peace-loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment".

However, it clarified that the security forces "reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people". (ANI)