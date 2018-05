[India], May 30 (ANI): Terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The incident took place on Tuesday.

No loss of life or damage has been reported.

The area has been cordoned off.

More details are awaited.

This comes barely a day after, three army personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. The blast occurred between Sugan and Chillipora area of Shopian district. (ANI)