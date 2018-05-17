Terrorists decamp with 3 police rifles in Srinagar

[India], May 17 (ANI): Terrorists on Thursday decamped with two INSAS rifles and one Self Loading Rifle which they snatched from police personnel from a hotel in Srinagar.

This incident comes two days after terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station in Pulwama's Rajpora area. However, the grenade missed the target and exploded outside the station.

Earlier, suspected terrorists fired upon a police vehicle, killing a Special Police Officer (SPO) at Pazalpora Arwani area of Bijbehara town in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. (ANI)