[India], May 26 (ANI): Terrorists on Saturday decamped with two service rifles of two policemen in Dabran area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir.

More details are awaited.

The incident comes barely days after when on May 17, when terrorists decamped with two INSAS rifles and one Self Loading Rifle which they snatched from police personnel from a hotel in Srinagar. (ANI)