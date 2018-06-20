Terrorists fire upon police party in Pulwama

[India], June 20 (ANI): Terrorists fired upon a police party here in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Two police personnel were injured in the attack, which took place in Kandizal area, out of which one is said to be critical.

They were subsequently shifted to a nearby hospital.

On Tuesday, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces that took place here in Tral town.

In addition, one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital nearby.

On a related note, the Union Government had announced the suspension of counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir which was announced at the beginning of Ramzan. (ANI)