Terrorists hideout busted in J-K's Doda district

[India] Apr 19 (ANI): The Indian Army on Thursday busted a terrorist hideout and recovered arms and ammunition in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir state.

The hideout was unearthed during a search operation in district's Manjmi Village. The arms recovered comprise of one AK 47 rifle, one AK 56 rifle, five magazines, one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher, two hand grenades, 289 AK 47 rounds, along with some utensils and other warm clothing.

Earlier on April 8, the security forces busted an old terrorist hideout and recovered arms and ammunition during a search operation in Gadyog area of Khawas in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajouri police and Army jointly launched an operation in some villages, including Gadyog, falling under the Khawas police post of Budhal police station. During the operation, two AK-47 rifles, two magazines and bullets were also recovered.(ANI)