[India], June 11 (ANI): Terrorists hurled a grenade, followed by firing on Beacon camp, at Verinag in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday.

A Beacon constable has received injuries during the attack. The injured has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

More details are awaited.

This comes a day after terrorists fired at an army patrol party in jungles of Panhar area of Bandipora district. (ANI)