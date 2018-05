& Kashmir) [India], May 7 (ANI): Terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir hurled a grenade at police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed for law and order at Tahab Chowk.

One CRPF personnel has received injuries.

Earlier, the terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station which exploded just outside the station.

Later, a search operation was launched

More details are awaited. (ANI)