[India], May 15 (ANI): Terrorists hurled a grenade towards a police station in Pulwama's Rajpora on Tuesday.

However, the grenade missed the target and exploded outside the station.

Police retaliated with aerial firing.

Earlier in the day, suspected terrorists fired upon a police vehicle, killing Bilal Ahmad, a Special Police Officer (SPO) at Pazalpora Arwani area of Bijbehara town in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. (ANI)