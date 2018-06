Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in J-K

[India], Jun 4 (ANI): Terrorists on Monday hurled a grenade at security forces deployed at Pulwama's Tahab Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir.

No causality has been reported so far.

The area has been cordoned off by the security forces.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, four grenade attacks took place within a span of around four hours in Srinagar.

Terrorists lobbed a grenade in Mominabad-Batamaloo, less than an hour after a grenade was lobbed at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Magarmal Bagh area.

Prior to that, a grenade was lobbed at a CRPF deployment at Badshah Bridge in Srinagar, injuring one jawan. (ANI)