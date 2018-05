[India] May 30 (ANI): Terrorists on Wednesday hurled a grenade towards a joint checkpoint of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

However, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

The grenade feel in a nearby orchard and exploded.

Search operations have been launched to track down the terrorists.

Earlier on May 25, terrorists hurled grenades at a camp of 34 Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. (ANI)