Terrorists kill two Army personnel in Kashmir

[India], June 3 (ANI): At least two Army personnel were killed and four injured in attack by terrorists on Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Qazigund district on Saturday.

In another incident earlier today, at least one civilian was injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir' Poonch sector.

The ceasefire violation started yesterday night at around 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army posts are strongly retaliating to the firing from the other side.

Small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars were fired from Pakistan last night.

The Pakistani Army had initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera and Krishna Ghati sectors on Thursday in which two civilians were injured. ANI)