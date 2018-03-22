Terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter were of foreign origin: Police

[India], Mar 22 (ANI): Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) SP Pani on Thursday said that five terrorists, who were killed in the encounter with the security forces in Kupwara yesterday, were of foreign origin.

The IGP further said the operation was at the controlling stage while searches are being conducted at some places.

"Operation is at controlling stage, searches are underway at some places. We have recovered arms & ammunition in large quantity, all those killed are foreign terrorists. Prima facie it appears they are related to LeT," Pani told media.

Yesterday, five security personnel were also killed in an encounter with the terrorists in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. (ANI)