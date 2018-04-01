Terrorists killed in Shopian encounter were locals: SP Vaid

[India], Apr. 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid on Sunday said all the seven terrorists killed in an encounter with the security forces in Shopian's Dragad were locals.

Addressing a press briefing, Vaid said, "All seven terrorists killed in Shopian's Dragad have been identified as locals and their bodies have been claimed by their kin."

The DGP said that a huge cache of weapons were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

He further said, "Two army jawans lost their lives in an encounter in Shopian. We caught one terrorist alive and one was killed, in Anantnag. Two army jawans lost their lives in the ongoing operation. Few J-K police, the CRPF, and the Army personnel have suffered injuries."

Talking about the terrorist who was killed, Vaid revealed that Anantnag's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) made efforts to convince him to shun violence, but to no avail. "Anantnag SSP made a special effort. He spoke to his family members to convince him to leave the path of violence, but the terrorist did not listen," he said. Two separate encounters took place Sunday morning, one in Dragad and another in Kachdoora villages. Two civilians in total lost their lives, while 25 others sustained injuries. Talking about the encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, Vaid told media, "Encounters at two places (Anantnag and Dragad) have concluded. The encounter is underway at Kachdoora." (ANI)