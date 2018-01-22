Terrorists lobe grenade in Baramulla, injures cop

[India] Jan 22 (ANI): A policeman was injured on Monday after terrorists lobbed a grenade near Baramullah Police station in Jammu and Kashmir.
Earlier in the day, in another case, terrorists hurled a grenade on an Army vehicle that exploded near Khrew Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.
No casualties and injuries were reported, said official sources.
On Saturday, suspected terrorists hurled a grenade towards a police station in Shopian district.
The grenade exploded outside the station, police said.
On January 12, Shopian district witnessed a similar attack, wherein terrorists sprayed bullets on a police post.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)