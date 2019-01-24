Terrorists were planning attacks in Delhi, two held: Delhi Police

A possible terror attack in Delhi during the Republic Day celebrations has been foiled, with Delhi Police on Thursday claiming to have arrested two suspected terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit in Kashmir.

Abdul Latif Ganai alias Dilawar and Hilal were arrested following specific input about plans to carry out terror strikes in "heavy footfall areas" in Delhi during the ongoing Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police said.

Ganai was arrested during the intervening night of January 20 and 21, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha said.

"An input was received from a very reliable source that a terrorist of JeM who is the mastermind of a spree of recent grenade attacks in Srinagar, is now planning similar terror strikes in heavy footfall areas in Delhi during the ongoing Republic Day Celebrations,” Kushwaha said. A team of Special Cell rushed to Jammu and Kashmir and recovered two IEDs from his possession, he said. The team also arrested another terrorist Hilal from Bandipora who had carried out the recce of target areas in Delhi, the officer said. (ANI)