'Thain thain' fame policeman injured in encounter in UP

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh policeman, who recently hogged headlines for shouting "thain thain" during an encounter, was hit by a bullet in a gunfight with the criminals in Sambhal.

Sub-inspector Manoj Kumar, who sustained bullet injuries in his hand, has been admitted at a hospital.

The encounter reportedly took place in Asmoli police limits on Friday between the police, and a wanted criminal and his accomplice.

Sambhal SP Yamuna Prasad said that one of the miscreants also sustained injuries in the encounter while the other managed to flee the spot.

"Two bike-borne miscreants fired at police during which Manoj Kumar got injured. During counter-firing, a criminal was also injured. One criminal managed to flee the spot. The injured have been taken to a hospital," Prasad said. In October last year, a video of sub-inspector Kumar went viral on the social media in which he was seen shouting "thain thain" to mimic the sound of a gunshot during an encounter to scare off the criminals. (ANI)