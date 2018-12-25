Thane: 18 bikes gutted in fire, probe initiated

[India] Dec 25 (ANI): As many as 18 motorcycles parked in Hanuman Nagar of Thane's Panchpakhadi were gutted in a fire in the early hours of Tuesday.

One nearby shop was also damaged as the flame from the burning bikes spread in the area.

The incident took place around 3 am when two-wheelers parked near 'A' wing of Hanuman society caught fire.

A fire tender reached the spot immediately but could only manage to save one bike.

No casualty has been reported so far. Personnel from Regional Disaster Management Cell rushed to the site to ascertain the cause of the fire.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway. (ANI)