Thane: 3 arrested for cutting off man's genitals

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): Police arrested three people including a woman for allegedly cutting off a man's genitals here.

The man had allegedly harassed the woman and made unwanted advances towards the woman.

Police stated. "The man had allegedly made unwanted advances towards the woman. Thereafter she hatched the plot with two others. Case registered and probe underway."

The woman called the victim to a secluded place where two of her companions beat him up, following which the woman cut off his private parts.

The doctor has deemed the victim's condition critical. "We have put him on ventilator support. We are working hard to keep him alive. Private parts and the brain has been majorly injured," Dr Dyaneshwar asserted. (ANI)