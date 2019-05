[India], May 10 (ANI): At least three people were killed while five others were admitted to hospital after getting stuck in a sewage treatment plant in Dhokali on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as-- Amit Puhal (20), Aman Badal (21), and Ajay Bumbak (24).

Rest five people were successfully rescued by the authorities. They were later admitted to the metro hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)