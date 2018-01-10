Thane constable suspended for having polygamous marriages

[India] Jan 10 (ANI): A police constable in Thane was suspended after his wife claimed him of having polygamous marriages.

Constable Suryakant Kadam was suspended on Monday after his marriage with seven other women came to light.

Kadam, 35-years-old, got into trouble when one of his 'wives' found out about his other marriages, as he kept all seven women in disguise by marrying them in different districts.

A case has not yet been registered yet.

However, an inquiry has been set up to look into the matter.

According to the police, a case of cheating will be filed against Kadam if found guilty. (ANI)