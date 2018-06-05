  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Thane: Cops bust cryptocurrency racket, one arrested

Thane: Cops bust cryptocurrency racket, one arrested

Last Updated: Tue, Jun 05, 2018 17:57 hrs

[India], June 6 (ANI): The police has busted a cryptocurrency racket and arrested one, here on Tuesday.

The arrested person has been identified as Hafiz Kazi.

While conducting a raid at the official premises of the accused, the police seized 56 laptops, cell phones and fake documents, along with crypto-coins.

Search for the main accused and others involved in the racket is still on.

On a related note, businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was summoned today by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Bitcoin scam. (ANI)



More from Sify:

talking point on sify news

Latest Features