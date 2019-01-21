Thane: fire breaks out in school

[India] Jan 21 (ANI): A massive fire broke out inside a computer lab a private school in Thane on Monday but no casualties have been reported so far.

Regional Disaster Management cell is carrying out rescue operation and there are no reports of any casuality yet.

The reportedly fire broke out in the computer lab on the ground floor of the Sri Ma Vidhyalaya school located in Hiranandani Estate of Thane.

Fire tenders and police rushed to spot as soon as news of the blaze was received. The case of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

In another incident, in December 2018, five people were killed after a fire broke out on the 14th floor of Sargam Society in Chembur area of the city. (ANI)