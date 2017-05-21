Thane: Two booked for stripping two minors, parading them naked

[India], May 21 (ANI): In yet another barbaric incident, the hair of two minor boys were shaved, even as they were stripped and paraded naked with garlands made of slippers for allegedly stealing a snack from a shop on Sunday.

The incident took place near Ulhasnagar area of Thane, where a 7-year and a 8-year old boy were beaten and allegedly tortured just because they picked up 'chakli' from a shop and ate it without the permission of the owner.

The shop owner named, Mehmood Pathan and his son, even shot a video of this inhuman incident and posted on social media, which drew the ire of people.

Following this, the parents lodged a complaint with the Hill Line Police Station after which the accused were arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. "They shaved their heads and paraded them naked on the street as the punishment. They should be given justice. The accused must be arrested and should be sent to jail," said the mother of the victim. Meanwhile, Senior Inspector Mohan Waghmare said, "The owner said the children used to steal food items from the shop very often. So, when they repeated the incident today, the owner of the shop and his son, shaved the hair of the minor boys, and paraded them naked in the locality. We have arrested the two accused under the POCSO Act and other sections of the IPC" (ANI)